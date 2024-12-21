Jane Street Group LLC Buys 36,098 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Kforce worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.21 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

