Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,024 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.