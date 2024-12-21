Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

