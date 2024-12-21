Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EVERTEC worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $276,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,872.66. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,185 shares of company stock worth $2,163,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $33.61 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

