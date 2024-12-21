Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $181,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,966. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,561. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.