Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.67% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cim LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TTT opened at $79.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $87.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.