Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pathward Financial worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.