Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.