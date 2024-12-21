Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Africa Index ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $284,000.

AFK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

