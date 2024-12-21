Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.25 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

