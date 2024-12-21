Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.26 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.78% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,804,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 472,103 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

