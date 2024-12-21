Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

