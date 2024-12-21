Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,308,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.18.
