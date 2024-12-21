Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 249,004 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 145.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,004 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 150,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

