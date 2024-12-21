Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 51,580 Shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 170.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,806,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,772,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GRW opened at $36.95 on Friday. TCW Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

