Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,630 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OII opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

