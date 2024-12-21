Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,582 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.02 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.