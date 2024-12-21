Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,424 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.79% of Zumiez worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zumiez by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 128,774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 416,274 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 261.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

