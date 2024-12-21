Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,694 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

