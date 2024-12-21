Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,126 shares of company stock valued at $865,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

