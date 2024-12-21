Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Insperity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 6.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

