Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS NEAR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

