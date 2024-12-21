Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,014 shares of company stock worth $9,133,197 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.