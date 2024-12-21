Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 43.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

