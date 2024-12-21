Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares trading hands.
Legendary Investments Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09.
Legendary Investments Company Profile
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
