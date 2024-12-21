Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.2 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

