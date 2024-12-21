Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $209.55 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

