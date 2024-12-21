LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $74,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

