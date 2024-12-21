Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,661 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Medifast by 54.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 70.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Medifast



Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

