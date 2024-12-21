Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.60. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,896 shares changing hands.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexico Equity & Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.