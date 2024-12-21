Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.60. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,896 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:MXE Free Report ) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

