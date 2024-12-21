MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,638,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,284,000 after acquiring an additional 434,805 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 738,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 373,680 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 90,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 78,865 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.53 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

