MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

