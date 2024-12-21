MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,773 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.