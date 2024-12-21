MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $21.10 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

