MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTQI. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

