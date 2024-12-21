MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

