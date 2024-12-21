MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 425,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $7,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

