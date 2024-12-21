MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,582 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.