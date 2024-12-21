MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,076,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

