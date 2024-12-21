MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 621.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

