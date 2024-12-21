MML Investors Services LLC Has $742,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

JD.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.