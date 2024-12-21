MML Investors Services LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.24% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMBS. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

DMBS stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.