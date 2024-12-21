MML Investors Services LLC Has $799,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of H stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

