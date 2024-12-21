MML Investors Services LLC Has $804,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

