MML Investors Services LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

