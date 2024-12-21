MML Investors Services LLC Has $853,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

