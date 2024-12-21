MML Investors Services LLC Has $869,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $169.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

