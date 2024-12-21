MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,759,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.8% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 62.7% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 332,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 22.6 %

CMTL opened at $3.69 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMTL

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.