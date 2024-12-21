MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.