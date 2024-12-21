MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,869 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

